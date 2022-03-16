 | Wed, Mar 16, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs sign new safety

Justin Reid signed a three-year $31.5 million contract on Monday

March 16, 2022 - 3:16 PM

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. TNS photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract with safety Justin Reid, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, likely ending Tyrann Mathieu’s time with Kansas City.

The deal with Reid was reached late Monday and includes $20 million guaranteed, the person said to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because signings cannot become official until Wednesday. ESPN.com was first to report the deal.

The 25-year-old Reid was a third-round pick of Houston in the 2018 draft and has been one of the few solid parts of the struggling Texans over the past four seasons. He has started 53 of 57 career games, including 13 last season, when he made 66 tackles with four passes defensed and a forced fumble.

