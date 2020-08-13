Kansas City fills the need for speed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman is probably faster than 99% of players in the NFL.
Tyreek Hill happens to be in the 1%.
The two Chiefs wide receivers have traded barbs about their speed ever since Hardman was chosen in the second round of last year’s draft. Hardman and Hill both have world-class speed — that much was never in question — but just who was the fastest man in Kansas City wasn’t settled until the two lined up in the team’s indoor facility this past week.
