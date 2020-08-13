Menu Search Log in

Kansas City fills the need for speed

With Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, the Kansas City Chiefs have two of the fastest receivers in the NFL. The pair will be key elements if the Chiefs hope to repeat this season.

August 13, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores on a 20-yard reception in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC championship game on January 19, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman is probably faster than 99% of players in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill happens to be in the 1%.

The two Chiefs wide receivers have traded barbs about their speed ever since Hardman was chosen in the second round of last year’s draft. Hardman and Hill both have world-class speed — that much was never in question — but just who was the fastest man in Kansas City wasn’t settled until the two lined up in the team’s indoor facility this past week.

