KC soars past Jets

Kansas City's offense was clicking through the air Sunday. Patrick Mahomes tossed five touchdowns and threw for 416 yards in a 35-9 romp over the New York Jets.

November 2, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday. Photo by Jill Toyoshiba / The Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns, the Kansas City defense shut down Sam Darnold and the inept Jets offense, and the Chiefs romped to a 35-9 victory over winless New York on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill had 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns, Travis Kelce finished with 109 yards and another score, and Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson also reached the end zone as the Chiefs (7-1) gave Andy Reid his 229th win to move into a tie with Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau for the fifth most in NFL history.

Le’Veon Bell, getting a crack at the Jets just a few weeks after they released him, was held to just 7 yards rushing with three catches for another 31 yards — though it wasn’t as if Kansas City needed him.

