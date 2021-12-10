Kansas City hopes to keep streak going as Raiders visit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably look back wistfully these days to their last game against the Raiders.

It was the only time in about two months their offense looked like normal.

Andy Reid’s high-powered, thrill-a-minute cast of characters that carried the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowls has been uncharacteristically stuck in neutral this season. The Chiefs have topped 22 points just once since mid-October, and that was in a 41-14 rout of their longtime AFC West rival in Las Vegas last month.