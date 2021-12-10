 | Fri, Dec 10, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas City hopes to keep streak going as Raiders visit

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a five-game win streak and their playoff hopes have been revived. This weekend, the Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders and hope to keep the streak alive.

By

Sports

December 10, 2021 - 2:33 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu gestures to the fans during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably look back wistfully these days to their last game against the Raiders.

It was the only time in about two months their offense looked like normal.

Andy Reid’s high-powered, thrill-a-minute cast of characters that carried the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowls has been uncharacteristically stuck in neutral this season. The Chiefs have topped 22 points just once since mid-October, and that was in a 41-14 rout of their longtime AFC West rival in Las Vegas last month.

Related
November 24, 2020
November 23, 2020
November 19, 2020
October 12, 2020
Most Popular