The Allen Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams were each dealt tough losses in the final minutes at home against Kansas City Kansas Community College on Wednesday.

The Red Devil men (16-6; 5-1) fought tooth and nail when the game came down to one possession in the final seconds of a 66-63 loss. The Lady Red Devils (14-7; 3-3) also battled in a tight knit matchup, coming up just a few possessions short in a 65-59 loss.

The Lady Devils