Kansas enters OU matchup as heavy underdog

LAWRENCE, Kan (AP) — Caleb Williams is the starting quarterback at No. 3 Oklahoma. The freshman hopes to go out and be himself.

Coach Lincoln Riley put Williams in two weeks ago against Texas and he led a comeback for a 55-48 victory. After replacing Spencer Rattler, Williams has thrown for 661 yards, and has eight touchdowns.

Williams shined in his first start for the Sooners, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a 21-point win over TCU last week. He also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.