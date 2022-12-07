 | Wed, Dec 07, 2022
Kansas high schools investigate chants

Topeka High School’s basketball team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School.

By

Sports

December 7, 2022 - 3:11 PM

Photo by TNS

Two Kansas high schools are investigating an incident after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school’s basketball team.

Topeka High School’s team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.

Lyons has started a petition asking that Valley Center High School fans be removed from sporting events.

