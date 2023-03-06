 | Mon, Mar 06, 2023
Kansas State falls to West Virginia

West Virginia picked up a key win to wrap up the regular season, defeating Kansas State 89-81 Saturday to bolster the Mountaineers' hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Sports

March 6, 2023 - 1:55 PM

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images/TNS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Emmitt Matthews’ last regular-season home game at West Virginia was even better than he had envisioned.

Matthews played for Washington a year ago before returning to West Virginia, where he had spent his first three seasons. When Washington’s Senior Day ceremony was held almost a year ago to the day, Matthews said he closed his eyes and imagined being back in Morgantown.

On Saturday his eyes were wide open and his smile went from ear to ear as he and five other seniors walked onto the court with loved ones during pregame introductions. And their energy eventually translated into one of their best efforts of the season.

