Kansas State hopes to extend Baylor’s road troubles

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nobody can dispute the fact that No. 11 Baylor is exceedingly tough to beat at home, not the least of which is Oklahoma, which just had its national championship hopes dashed with a loss in Waco last weekend.

The Bears on the road? That’s another story.

Their losses to ninth-ranked Oklahoma State and TCU came away from home. Their season-opener was a 29-20 victory at lower-level Texas Southern that came down to the fourth quarter. And they were hardly dynamic in a 45-7 win at Kansas, a school that just about everyone in the Big 12 besides Texas has handled rather easily.