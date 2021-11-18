 | Thu, Nov 18, 2021
Kansas State hopes to extend Baylor’s road troubles

Baylor is rolling, but heads into Kansas State this weekend looking to help ease its road woes.

Both of Baylor's losses this season have come away from Waco.

November 18, 2021

Quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) of the Kansas State Wildcats runs downfield against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nobody can dispute the fact that No. 11 Baylor is exceedingly tough to beat at home, not the least of which is Oklahoma, which just had its national championship hopes dashed with a loss in Waco last weekend.

The Bears on the road? That’s another story.

Their losses to ninth-ranked Oklahoma State and TCU came away from home. Their season-opener was a 29-20 victory at lower-level Texas Southern that came down to the fourth quarter. And they were hardly dynamic in a 45-7 win at Kansas, a school that just about everyone in the Big 12 besides Texas has handled rather easily.

