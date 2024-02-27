 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Kansas State sets NCAA record with seventh OT victory

Seven of Kansas State's 17 victories this season have come in overtime this season, including Monday's wild 94-90 victory over West Virginia. The Wildcats led by as many as 25 in the second half before a ferocious Mountaineers gave them a late 4-point lead. But KSU rallied to knot the score and force the extra session.

February 27, 2024 - 1:54 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 29 points and made six 3-pointers, Cam Carter added 19 points and Kansas State let a 25-point lead slip away before beating West Virginia 94-90 in overtime on Monday night.

Kansas State (17-11, 7-8 Big 12 Conference) set an NCAA single-season record with its seventh overtime victory, extending Jerome Tang’s mark to 12-0 in his two seasons as coach. West Virginia (9-19, 6-9) remains winless on the road this season, going 0 for 8.

Kansas State built a six-point lead, 87-81, in overtime before RaeQuan Battle made West Virginia’s first field goal of extra time with 1:48 left. Battle made another 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to get within 89-88.

