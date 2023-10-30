 | Mon, Oct 30, 2023
Kansas stuns Oklahoma, 38-33

The Kansas Jayhawks scored the go-ahead touchdown with under a minute left and withstood a final Oklahoma scoring opportunity as time ran out Saturday, defeating the previously unbeaten Sooners, 38-33. It marks the Jayhawks' first win over OU since 1997.

October 30, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Kansas Jayhawks running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) gets past Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) for a touchdown in the first half on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Lance Leipold has always been focused on the future: the next game, the renovations that are about to transform Memorial Stadium, the long-term prospects of a program that has long been in the dumps.

“It’s time,” Leipold said after a 38-33 win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday, “for me to start talking about how far we’ve come.”

Devin Neal ran for 112 yards and the go-ahead score with 55 seconds left, the Sooners’ Dillon Gabriel threw incomplete to the end zone on the final play of the game, and Kansas fans — finally relishing a bit of success after watching so many downtrodden teams over the years — were left to storm the field and celebrate one of the biggest wins in school history.

