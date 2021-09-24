 | Fri, Sep 24, 2021
Kansas tangles with Duke — on the football field, this time

A struggling Kansas Jayhawk squad will face off against traditional baseball power Duke — on the football field. The Blue Devils are coming off of a victory over Northwestern and hope to defeat another major conference opponent in the Jayhawks.

September 24, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mataeo Durant has gone from being part of Duke’s rushing tandem to a lead back tied for the national lead in total touchdowns.

The Blue Devils (2-1) host Kansas on Saturday in a second straight matchup against a power-conference opponent, following last weekend’s win against Northwestern. And the 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior has reached the end zone multiple times in every game so far, both with explosive long gainers and in short-yardage work as a finisher.

“Just being a football player, you always want to get the ball in those pivotal positions,” Durant said. “I pride myself on taking advantage of those red-zone possessions where I get the ball, and just trying to make the most of those opportunities when they’re presented toward me.”

