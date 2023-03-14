 | Tue, Mar 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas’ Wilson among AP All-America Team

Jalen Wilson, a 6-8 fourth-year forward, was a returning complementary starter from last year’s NCAA title run. He thrived in an expanded role, becoming Big 12 player of the year and nearly doubling his scoring average (20.1, up from 11.1) to go with 8.4 rebounds.

By

Sports

March 14, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Jalen Wilson (10) of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the basket against Race Thompson (25) of the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on December 17, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks, while Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson.

The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection from AP Top 25 voters as the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday.

The selections of the Boilermakers’ Edey and the Hoosiers’ Jackson-Davis came a year after the Big Ten had three first-team picks. And it gave the league seven through the last three seasons; no other league has more than three.

Related
January 19, 2022
November 4, 2021
February 18, 2021
December 9, 2020
Most Popular