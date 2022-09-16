 | Fri, Sep 16, 2022
KC Chiefs rally past Chargers

In a showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers, two of the league’s best teams led by two of the game’s bright young quarterbacks, an unheralded seventh-round draft pick who a few years ago was working alongside his mother in a Wendy’s restaurant stole the show.

September 16, 2022 - 3:01 PM

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

The Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson picked off Justin Herbert at the goal line early in the fourth quarter Thursday night, headed the other way and was never touched on a 99-yard go-ahead touchdown that propelled Kansas City to a 27-24 victory.

“I don’t even remember what happened at that moment,” Watson said later. “It’s all so surreal.”

