 | Mon, Feb 13, 2023
KC Chiefs win Super Bowl; second time in four years after a 50-year drought

It was the third-highest scoring Super Bowl and the Eagles scored the most points by a losing team.

February 13, 2023 - 7:12 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hoists the Lombardi Trophy after leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVII victory, 38-35, over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Chiefs Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt and Head Coach Andy Reid look on.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback.

Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years and two-time NFL MVP Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award.

