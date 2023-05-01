 | Mon, May 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

KC cleans up at hometown NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their three biggest needs on the first two days of their hometown NFL draft, then spent Saturday adding some much-needed depth at other positions. 

By

Sports

May 1, 2023 - 1:45 PM

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the Kansas City Chiefs first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick out of K-State, was out and about at the Union Station draft site Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brett Veach knew he was utilizing the NFL draft’s biggest cliche at the scouting combine in February, when the Chiefs general manager insisted that the Super Bowl champions would take “the best player available” when they were on the clock.

How fortuitous they must have been.

The best player available wound up matching their biggest needs over three days of selections. The Chiefs added to their pass rush in the first round with Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah, gave Patrick Mahomes another playmaker in the second round with SMU’s Rashee Rice and some protection up front in the third with Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

Related
May 4, 2021
July 7, 2020
April 23, 2020
March 19, 2020
Most Popular