KC cleans up at hometown NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brett Veach knew he was utilizing the NFL draft’s biggest cliche at the scouting combine in February, when the Chiefs general manager insisted that the Super Bowl champions would take “the best player available” when they were on the clock.

How fortuitous they must have been.

The best player available wound up matching their biggest needs over three days of selections. The Chiefs added to their pass rush in the first round with Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah, gave Patrick Mahomes another playmaker in the second round with SMU’s Rashee Rice and some protection up front in the third with Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris.