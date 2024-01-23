 | Tue, Jan 23, 2024
Menu Search Log in

KC county lawmakers put stadium referendum back on ballot

Lawmakers voted to override a veto from Jackson County Executive Frank White, thus moving a sales tax vote for stadiums back in front of the voters in April. White vetoed the measure earlier this month.

By

Sports

January 23, 2024 - 2:32 PM

An aerial file image of Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by The Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Legislators in Jackson County, Missouri, voted Monday to override the veto of Jackson County Executive Frank White and place the renewal of a sales tax on the April ballot to help fund a new ballpark for the Kansas City Royals.

The tax of three-eighth of a cent, which is used under the current lease agreement for stadium upkeep at the Truman Sports Complex, also would help pay for future renovations to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

As recently as last week, it appeared there would not be enough votes to override the veto. But legislators Jalen Anderson and Sean Smith changed their minds after an outpouring of public pressure, and after continued negotiations with the teams, and the result was a 7-2 vote in favor of advancing the proposal to the April 2 ballot.

Related
August 18, 2020
July 18, 2019
May 22, 2019
January 30, 2019
Most Popular