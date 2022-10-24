 | Mon, Oct 24, 2022
KC Current set for NWSL championship

The Portland Thorns and the Kansas City Current are getting ready to face off in the National Women’s Soccer League championship next weekend.

By

Sports

October 24, 2022 - 2:39 PM

Portland Thorns forward Christine Sinclair (#12) celebrates with teammate Morgan Weaver (#22) after Sinclair’s goal in the eighth minute against the Kansas City Current in an NWSL match at Providence Park on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The Portland Thorns will play the Kansas City Current for the National Women’s Soccer League championship next weekend in Washington, closing out a turbulent and emotionally taxing 10th season.

Crystal Dunn came off the bench and scored in stoppage time to give the Thorns a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Wave at Portland’s Providence Park in the first of two semifinal matches on Sunday.

Dunn, who also plays for the U.S. national team, has been easing her way back after giving birth to a son five months ago. Her first goal since returning came off a corner about three minutes into stoppage time.

