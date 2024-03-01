KC Current stadium ushers in new era for women’s soccer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One by one the women walked onto the field for the first time, shortly before they departed for a warm-weather camp in Florida, and gazed at the stands towering above them on three sides and the scoreboard looming over them on the fourth.

For the first time, they felt as if they were home.

That’s because for the first time in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League — and just maybe, professional soccer worldwide — the Kansas City Current had a home every bit as good as men’s teams just for themselves. Built at a cost of nearly $120 million on the banks of the Missouri River, with the downtown skyline just to the south, CPKC Stadium represents one of the few facilities in the world that has been constructed expressly for the use of female athletes.

“I’m very happy for Kansas City,” Brazilian star and KC Current forward Debhina would say, “but also for women’s soccer.”