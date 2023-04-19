KC finds fresh motivation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the Chiefs’ 2021-22 postseason run, I asked coach Andy Reid about what the ongoing impact of recently winning his first Super Bowl might be.

Since I unconsciously dangled the word “hungry” somewhere in the question, he turned on the hanging pitch.

“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably going to want to eat that, too,” said a smiling Reid, ever-inclined to invoke food references. “Not much is going to stop you. I mean, that’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting, and you’re going to try to go get it if you can.”