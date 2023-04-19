 | Wed, Apr 19, 2023
KC finds fresh motivation

With a chance to further their NFL legacy, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of motivation for the upcoming season.

April 19, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Patrick Mahomes (15) and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs are interviewed after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the Chiefs’ 2021-22 postseason run, I asked coach Andy Reid about what the ongoing impact of recently winning his first Super Bowl might be.

Since I unconsciously dangled the word “hungry” somewhere in the question, he turned on the hanging pitch.

“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably going to want to eat that, too,” said a smiling Reid, ever-inclined to invoke food references. “Not much is going to stop you. I mean, that’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting, and you’re going to try to go get it if you can.”

