Mahomes, Kelce and Chiefs soak in glorious offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whoever came up with the saying, “To the victor go the spoils,” could never have had the Kansas City Chiefs in mind.

They wouldn’t have believed the amount of spoils that have come their way since their Super Bowl title.

There was Patrick Mahomes, the All-Pro quarterback and widely regarded as the league’s best player, jetting from the Kentucky Derby to the Formula One race in Miami to the Met Gala, where he walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Brittany.