 | Fri, Jun 16, 2023
Mahomes, Kelce and Chiefs soak in glorious offseason

By

Sports

June 16, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Patrick Mahomes (15) and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs are interviewed after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whoever came up with the saying, “To the victor go the spoils,” could never have had the Kansas City Chiefs in mind.

They wouldn’t have believed the amount of spoils that have come their way since their Super Bowl title.

There was Patrick Mahomes, the All-Pro quarterback and widely regarded as the league’s best player, jetting from the Kentucky Derby to the Formula One race in Miami to the Met Gala, where he walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Brittany.

