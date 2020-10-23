Menu Search Log in

KC: For whom the Bell tolls

“I was just like, ‘This is unbelievable,’” said Bell, who had to return a week’s worth of negative COVID-19 tests before joining his new team. He took the practice field for the first time Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game in Denver.

October 23, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Le’Veon Bell once carried the ball a league-leading 321 times in a single season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He doesn’t figure to get nearly as many chances with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s just fine with the two-time All-Pro running back, though. Bell has been the focal point of defenses for the majority of his career, whether that was in Pittsburgh or during his short stint with the New York Jets. But now Bell’s on a team with so much offensive firepower that he could only marvel while watching them beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

