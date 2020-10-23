KC: For whom the Bell tolls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Le’Veon Bell once carried the ball a league-leading 321 times in a single season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He doesn’t figure to get nearly as many chances with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s just fine with the two-time All-Pro running back, though. Bell has been the focal point of defenses for the majority of his career, whether that was in Pittsburgh or during his short stint with the New York Jets. But now Bell’s on a team with so much offensive firepower that he could only marvel while watching them beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.