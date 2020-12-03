Menu Search Log in

KC re-signs Soler, Cordero; bid adieu to Franco

The Kansas City Royals completed several roster moves, including re-signing sluggers Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier and Jakob Junis. They released Maikel Franco and have yet to reach agreements with Brad Keller and Adelberto Mondesi.

By

Sports

December 3, 2020 - 9:01 AM

The Kansas City Royals announced they have re-signed right fielder Jorge Soler in a flurry of roster moves. Photo by John Kuntz / Cleveland.com / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals agreed to one-year deals with outfielders Jorge Soler and Franchy Cordero, first baseman Hunter Dozier and right-handers Jesse Hahn and Jakob Junis on Wednesday as they brought arbitration-eligible players under contract during a busy week of roster management.

The Royals also cut third baseman Maikel Franco, failing to offer a contract to a player who would have been due a substantial salary increase after hitting .278 with eight homers and 38 RBIs while playing on a $2.95 million deal last season.

The only remaining arbitration-eligible players are two big ones: shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, their defensive linchpin and best all-around athlete, and No. 1 starter Brad Keller, who was 5-3 with a 2.47 ERA in nine starts last season.

Related
June 29, 2020
November 1, 2019
October 2, 2019
October 1, 2018
Trending