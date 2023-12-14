KC ready to look ahead after bitter defeats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid had no interest Wednesday in reliving the Chiefs’ controversial loss to Buffalo last weekend.

Reid curtly batted away continued questions about the 20-17 defeat, where a rare offside penalty on wide receiver Kadarius Toney negated what would have been the go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes.

Reid took issue with the fact that officials tend to give warnings when a player lines up offside, and that flags are rarely thrown for such an infraction.