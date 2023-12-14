 | Thu, Dec 14, 2023
KC ready to look ahead after bitter defeats

After back-to-back losses that left players barking at NFL's officiating crews, the Kansas City Chiefs said they are ready to move on, saying their focus is on this week's game at New England.

By

Sports

December 14, 2023 - 1:39 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills' Leonard Floyd (56) during the second half against the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid had no interest Wednesday in reliving the Chiefs’ controversial loss to Buffalo last weekend.

Reid curtly batted away continued questions about the 20-17 defeat, where a rare offside penalty on wide receiver Kadarius Toney negated what would have been the go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes.

Reid took issue with the fact that officials tend to give warnings when a player lines up offside, and that flags are rarely thrown for such an infraction.

