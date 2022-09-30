 | Fri, Sep 30, 2022
KC running game stuck in neutral

By

Sports

September 30, 2022 - 3:01 PM

Stephon Gilmore (5) of the Indianapolis Colts pushes Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) of the Kansas City Chiefs out of bounds during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s often easy to forget amid the highlight-reel throws and jaw-dropping stats from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the years that nothing in the Kansas City offense works quite right without a good ground game.

Until you see it bottled up like last Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Chiefs only gained 58 yards on the ground — a measly 2 1/2 yards per carry — in what became a 20-17 loss to the Colts, and that inability to move the first-down markers affected everything else. Mahomes threw for just 262 yards and his first interception of the season, which came while trying in vain to rally his team for a tying field goal.

