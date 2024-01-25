KCK pull away late to topple Red Devils

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A late cold snap spelled doom for Allen Community College once again Wednesday.

Host Kansas City, KanCommunity College took control over the final 4 minutes of the game, rattling off seven straight points after ACC had pulled to within 70-66 on a pair of Randy Crosby free throws at the 4:12 mark.

From that point on, however, Allen committed five turnovers, missed a pair of free throws and went 0-2 from the field as the Blue Devils ended the game on a 15-2 run to win 85-68.