 | Thu, Jan 25, 2024
KCK pull away late to topple Red Devils

Kansas City, Kan., ended their game with a 15-2 run to defeat Allen Community College, 85-68, Wednesday. The Red Devils are back in action Saturday at home against Highland.

Sports

January 25, 2024 - 3:41 PM

Allen Community College's Randy Crosby (2) drives into the lane in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A late cold snap spelled doom for Allen Community College once again Wednesday.

Host Kansas City, KanCommunity College took control over the final 4 minutes of the game, rattling off seven straight points after ACC had pulled to within 70-66 on a pair of Randy Crosby free throws at the 4:12 mark.

From that point on, however, Allen committed five turnovers, missed a pair of free throws and went 0-2 from the field as the Blue Devils ended the game on a 15-2 run to win 85-68.

