 | Tue, Feb 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

KC’s Hunt, Eagles’ Lurie behind Super Bowl winners

Kansas City owner Clark Hunt and Philadelphia owner Jeffrey Lurie are seeing sustained success. Hunt hired head coach Andy Reid after Reid had been fired by Lurie in Philly. Reid has helped the Chiefs to seven straight AFC West titles, four conference titles and one Super Bowl win. 

By

Sports

February 7, 2023 - 1:42 PM

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie holds the George Halas Trophy after a 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. They will play in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Clark Hunt proudly held aloft the AFC championship trophy bearing his father’s name, the one signifying that his Kansas City Chiefs were headed back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and reflected that not so long ago, success seemed elusive.

It had been 50 years between Super Bowl trips when Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes led them back the NFL’s apex in 2020 — five full decades of heartbreak, disappointment and oftentimes despair.

The always-pragmatic Hunt uses the stretch in football’s wilderness to keep the current ride in perspective.

Related
November 17, 2020
February 6, 2020
January 22, 2020
August 7, 2019
Most Popular