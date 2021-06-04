 | Fri, Jun 04, 2021
KC’s rebuilt line draws praise from Mahomes

After injuries decimated the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line, leading to a blowout Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay, team officials set their sights on bringing in several newcomers for 2021. The efforts have drawn the praise of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

June 4, 2021 - 2:31 PM

Orlando Brown Jr., shown in a pregame drill for Baltimore in 2018, is one of several newcomers to the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line. Photo by Wikipedia.org

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes remembers stepping into the Kansas City Chiefs’ huddle for the first time and seeing a group of veteran offensive linemen, from Eric Fisher at left tackle to Mitchell Schwartz at right, who knew how to operate in the NFL.

Now Mahomes is the one telling everyone else what to do.

Not that his new-look offensive line needs a whole lot of direction. Whether it’s Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., veteran guard Joe Thuney or any of the other newcomers, the group fighting for the five spots protecting the Chiefs’ half-billion dollar quarterback this season represents a significant upgrade.

