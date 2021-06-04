KC’s rebuilt line draws praise from Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes remembers stepping into the Kansas City Chiefs’ huddle for the first time and seeing a group of veteran offensive linemen, from Eric Fisher at left tackle to Mitchell Schwartz at right, who knew how to operate in the NFL.

Now Mahomes is the one telling everyone else what to do.

Not that his new-look offensive line needs a whole lot of direction. Whether it’s Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., veteran guard Joe Thuney or any of the other newcomers, the group fighting for the five spots protecting the Chiefs’ half-billion dollar quarterback this season represents a significant upgrade.