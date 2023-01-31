 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Kelce brothers prepare to go head-to-head at Super Bowl

The brothers come a long way from their solidly middle-class upbringing in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Jason blazed the trail as the star offensive lineman who earned a scholarship to Cincinnati, and Travis soon followed suit. Both caught the eyes of NFL scout during their college careers, and of one coach in particular: Andy Reid.

January 31, 2023 - 2:02 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, plants a kiss on the cheek of his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce as they exchanged jerseys after a 2017 game. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donna Kelce is going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s back — one more time this season.

At least this time, she’ll get to see her boys in person.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL’s grandest stage. Kelce helped the Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons on Sunday night when they beat the Bengals for the AFC title, while Jason has the Eagles back for the second time in six years after their NFC title win over the 49ers.

