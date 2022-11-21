 | Mon, Nov 21, 2022
Kelce rallies Chiefs over Chargers

It was Travis Kelce’s 34th game with at least 100 yards receiving, surpassing Rob Gronkowski for the most by a tight end in NFL history. Eight of his 11 TDs this season have come in prime-time games.

November 21, 2022 - 2:26 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs after a catch en route to a 32-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left. The Chiefs swept the season series from Los Angeles and took a three-game lead in the AFC West. Kansas City leads four teams by one game in the conference.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ended up putting on a performance that made The Fonz proud.

Mahomes connected with Kelce for three touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 31 seconds remaining — as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.

