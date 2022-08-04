Kelce vows to finish career in Kansas City

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid will always have a special fondness for Travis Kelce, one of the first players that the Kansas City Chiefs drafted after the coach took over a downtrodden franchise following his own frustrating finish in Philadelphia.

Reid had drafted his older brother, Jason, to play center for the Eagles, and through that process got to know the entire Kelce family. So when then-Chiefs general manager John Dorsey floated the idea of taking Travis in the third round of the 2013 draft, despite some off-the-field issues at Cincinnati, Reid had a pretty good idea of what to expect.

“He was a little wilder than his brother,” Reid said with a smile. “I knew that.”