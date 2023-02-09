 | Thu, Feb 09, 2023
Kevin Durant traded to Suns

The 34-year-old Durant is still playing at an elite level, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season. He asked for a trade last summer and the Suns were interested, and finally got him before Thursday’s 3 p.m. EST trade deadline.

February 9, 2023 - 2:38 PM

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) looks to drive against Chicago Bulls' Coby White (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago won 121-112. The Phoenix Suns pulled a midnight blockbuster on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2023, acquiring 13-time All-Star Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant’s time in Brooklyn ended early Thursday when the Nets agreed to trade him to the Phoenix Suns, a person with knowledge of the details said.

The Suns will send Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation to the Nets for the 13-time All-Star.

The Suns also receive forward T.J. Warren in the deal, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official.

