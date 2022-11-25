 | Fri, Nov 25, 2022
Kiffin will return, No. 20 Ole Miss falls

Mississippi State, which snapped a two-game losing streak in the series, rallied from a 16-7 deficit in the second quarter with a 10-point outburst in the fourth quarter. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin also met privately with his team Wednesday confirming his plans to remain

November 25, 2022 - 12:33 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers passed for two touchdowns and Mississippi State stopped a potential game-tying 2-point conversion with 1:25 remaining to preserve a 24-22 Egg Bowl win over No. 20 Mississippi. Mississippi State rallied from a 16-7 deficit in the second quarter with a 10-point outburst in the fourth quarter. Massimo Biscardi hit a go-ahead 34-yard field goal before Rogers connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rara Thomas to build the 24-16 lead with 7:58 remaining. Ole Miss answered when Jaxson Dart threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Wade with 1:25 left, capping a 99-yard drive and closing within 24-22. But, the 2-point try failed. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said after the game he plans on returning next season.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach admitted the Egg Bowl series with Ole Miss ranks among the nation’s elite rivalries in unpredictability.

“Both sides let the other think they’d won it,” Leach said. “It was erratic on both sides. Just about the time you think it couldn’t get any crazier, it did.”

