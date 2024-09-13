 | Sat, Sep 14, 2024
King of the Hill: IHS sophomore leads way at Fort Scott Invite

Perhaps the scariest part of Keegan Hill's domination at the Fort Scott Invitational — he won the 5-kilometer race by 45 seconds — is the IHS sophomore contention that he's running at about 75% of his potential so far.

Sports

September 13, 2024 - 3:31 PM

Iola High sophomore Keegan Hill, foreground, leads the way Thursday at the Fort Scott Invitational. Hill beast his nearest pursuer to the finish line by 45 seconds. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

FORT SCOTT — One would imagine that winning your first-ever cross country race in dominating fashion would lead to a sense of satisfaction.

Not so for Iola High sophomore Keegan Hill.

“Today really wasn’t my best,” Hill said after winning the Fort Scott Invitational with a scorching time of 17 minutes, 49 seconds, nearly 45 seconds over his nearest pursuer.

“The weather messed me up a little, with my allergies,” he explained. “I could feel it in my chest.

“Though it feels good that I improved my personal record here by about 20 seconds, and it’s good to win,” he continued. “But I’m not where I want to be.”

In fact, Hill’s desire is to go faster — much faster — by the end of the season.

“I’m pretty sure I’m about 75% of where I want to be,” he said.

Hill took the lead from the opening gun, breaking out of sight of the second-place runner by the mid-point and focusing on his mental approach as he traversed the hilly course near Fort Scott’s Woodland Hills Golf Course.

“I usually just motivate myself, take it one mile at a time, and try not to think too much,” Hill elaborated. “Then at some point, I’ll do a systems check, take a deep breath, relax my shoulders and just go.”

Motivation has hardly been an issue for Hill, who narrowly missed out on a state berth his freshman year, and used that as fuel to improve over the summer.

“My dad has been pushing me in my training,” Hill said. “He sees a lot more in me than I see in myself. So every day that I train, I try to make it a little uncomfortable for myself.”

Mustang head coach Brittany Daugharthy said Hill’s work has paid off handsomely.

“After regionals last year, he got a better idea of what it takes to be successful, and he wants it,” she said.

With Hill leading the charge, Iola’s Mustangs took second as a team.

Iola senior Cole Moyer was within the top five before his calf tightened up midway through the race. He wound up in 12th.

