King of the Hill: IHS sophomore leads way at Fort Scott Invite

FORT SCOTT — One would imagine that winning your first-ever cross country race in dominating fashion would lead to a sense of satisfaction.

Not so for Iola High sophomore Keegan Hill.

“Today really wasn’t my best,” Hill said after winning the Fort Scott Invitational with a scorching time of 17 minutes, 49 seconds, nearly 45 seconds over his nearest pursuer.

“The weather messed me up a little, with my allergies,” he explained. “I could feel it in my chest.

“Though it feels good that I improved my personal record here by about 20 seconds, and it’s good to win,” he continued. “But I’m not where I want to be.”

In fact, Hill’s desire is to go faster — much faster — by the end of the season.

“I’m pretty sure I’m about 75% of where I want to be,” he said.

Hill took the lead from the opening gun, breaking out of sight of the second-place runner by the mid-point and focusing on his mental approach as he traversed the hilly course near Fort Scott’s Woodland Hills Golf Course.

“I usually just motivate myself, take it one mile at a time, and try not to think too much,” Hill elaborated. “Then at some point, I’ll do a systems check, take a deep breath, relax my shoulders and just go.”

Motivation has hardly been an issue for Hill, who narrowly missed out on a state berth his freshman year, and used that as fuel to improve over the summer.

“My dad has been pushing me in my training,” Hill said. “He sees a lot more in me than I see in myself. So every day that I train, I try to make it a little uncomfortable for myself.”

Mustang head coach Brittany Daugharthy said Hill’s work has paid off handsomely.

“After regionals last year, he got a better idea of what it takes to be successful, and he wants it,” she said.

With Hill leading the charge, Iola’s Mustangs took second as a team.

Iola senior Cole Moyer was within the top five before his calf tightened up midway through the race. He wound up in 12th.