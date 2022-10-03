KU ekes past Iowa State; snaps Top 25 drought

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jace Gilbert missed three field goals, including a 37-yarder with a chance to tie the game with under 30 seconds to play as Kansas held off Iowa State 14-11 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

At 5-0 overall, this is the Jayhawks’ best start to the season since 2009 and just the second time in the last 14 years they’re 2-0 to begin Big 12 Conference play.

“This feels different because of what this group has been though,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “We’ve only been here 16 months and focusing on how we can improve, but I’m so happy for them because we can see what it does in the community, the stands, togetherness and these are great things to build upon.”