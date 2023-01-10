 | Tue, Jan 10, 2023
KU is No. 2; KSU No. 11 in AP poll

Kansas moves up one spot after remaining unbeaten in the Big 12. Kansas State jumped to No. 11 after an impressive week with two road wins against ranked opponents under first-year coach Jerome Tang

January 10, 2023 - 2:20 PM

New Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang holds up a Wildcat hand symbol during his introductory news conference at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan on Thursday. Tang, a long time assistant at Baylor, replaces Bruce Weber, who resigned recently following a string of disappointing seasons.

Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the second time this season, while Kansas State continued its unexpectedly strong start by leaping from unranked to the verge of the top 10.

The Cougars received 34 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to return to the top after a two-week stay there earlier this season. Kansas was second and had 22 first-place votes, while Purdue fell from No. 1 to No. 3 and got the other four first-place votes after suffering its first loss at Rutgers last week.

Before this season, the Cougars (16-1) hadn’t been No. 1 since the high-flying “Phi Slama Jama” days of the 1980s.

