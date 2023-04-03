KU ladies crowned WNIT champions 

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Taiyanna Jackson had 17 points and career-high tying 21 rebounds — her fourth consecutive double-double and 23rd of the season — Zakiyah Franklin added 19 points and Kansas beat Columbia 66-59 Saturday to win the WNIT championship.

Chandler Prater added nine points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Kansas (25-11) and Wyvette Mayberry scored 12 points. The Jayhawks finished with their most wins since the 1997-98 team that also won 25 games and set a program record for home wins in a season with 19.

This season Kansas made its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in nearly a decade after the Jayhawks — who won 21 games last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 — set a program record with 10 consecutive wins to open the season.