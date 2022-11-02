 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
KU suspends Self, assistant for first four games of 2022-23 season

The University of Kansas announced Wednesday head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend will be held out of the first four games of the upcoming basketball season, amid a long-running investigation into alleged recruiting violations.

November 2, 2022 - 12:43 PM

In a file image, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a play against Milwaukee on December 10, 2019, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions, as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

Norm Roberts will be the acting coach for the defending national champions beginning with their opener Monday night against Omaha. Self and Townsend also will miss games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah along with a high-profile showdown between the No. 5 Jayhawks and No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic.

Self and Townsend will rejoin the team in time to face North Carolina State at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 23.

