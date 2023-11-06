KU tops Iowa State in road tilt

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jason Bean passed for 287 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown to Lawrence Arnold after Iowa State pulled within three points in the fourth quarter, and the No. 22 Jayhawks held off the Cyclones for a 28-21 victory Saturday night.

The Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) won consecutive conference games for the first time since 2008. They also reached the seven-win benchmark and won in Ames for the first time since that ’08 season.

“This is a great college environment,” Bean said of Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium. “It’s a tough environment for any team to come in and play.”