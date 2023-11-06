 | Mon, Nov 06, 2023
KU tops Iowa State in road tilt

Kansas raced out of the gates Saturday, holding a 21-3 lead until well into the second half at Iowa State. The Cyclones made it interesting down the stretch before the Jayhawks secured a 28-21 win.

November 6, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) scrambles for yards as Iowa State defensive backs Ben Nikkel (18) and Malik Verdon (7) close in for the tackle in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images/TNS

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jason Bean passed for 287 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown to Lawrence Arnold after Iowa State pulled within three points in the fourth quarter, and the No. 22 Jayhawks held off the Cyclones for a 28-21 victory Saturday night.

The Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) won consecutive conference games for the first time since 2008. They also reached the seven-win benchmark and won in Ames for the first time since that ’08 season.

“This is a great college environment,” Bean said of Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium. “It’s a tough environment for any team to come in and play.”

