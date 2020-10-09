KU’s Miles has COVID

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.
Miles announced his positive test in a joint statement with athletic director Jeff Long, who said the positive test came back through routine testing.
The school is going through contact tracing protocols to notify anybody who has been in contact with Miles, including coaches and players from Oklahoma State, who beat the Jayhawks last weekend.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives