KU’s Miles has COVID

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.

Miles announced his positive test in a joint statement with athletic director Jeff Long, who said the positive test came back through routine testing.

The school is going through contact tracing protocols to notify anybody who has been in contact with Miles, including coaches and players from Oklahoma State, who beat the Jayhawks last weekend.