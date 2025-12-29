KWCA keeps Wacker, Hesse in rankings

A pair of Allen County grapplers remained atop the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association ranking while two others fell out due to injuries.

Returning state bronze medalist Addilyn Wacker remains the top-ranked 4A wrestler in the 130-pound weight class while KWSA officials slotted junior teammate Zoie Hesse fifth in the 190 lb. weight class.

Last spring’s graduations will hopefully clear the road for Wacker for the upcoming state semifinals. She fell to senior state runner-up Kahlyn Davis of Halsted in her only loss at state, who later fell to senior Wenday Candia of Pratt. Zoie Hesse, Iola 190 lb. wrestler, holds on to a headlock for a pin during the Erie Kickoff in November. Hesse is the fifth-ranked wrestler in Kansas. Register file photo

Since defeating Jefferson West junior Payge Vetsch for third place last March, Wacker has been on a tear in the opening portion of the 2025-2026 season. She remains undefeated with titles at the KanOkla tournament, the Erie Kickoff and the Coffeyville Invitational. Wacker was originally ranked the top Kansas 130 lb. wrestler in the first round of rankings last November.

Hesse’s ascendency to the second-ranked 190 lb. wrestler is magnified by her status as a two-sport athlete. Despite practicing wrestling in the mornings and basketball in the evenings, Hesse climbed as high as second in the rankings before falling to returning two-time state champion Abby Brenn of Winfield. Since missing the state podium last March Rae Wilson of Rock Creek and Ali Simhiser of Fort Scott, Hesse has been on her own run to open the season. She has tournament titles from Coffeyville and Erie. Her only loss was at the KanOkla tournament in Caney Valley, where she fell to Brenn by second-period pin. Hesse and Wacker made history last February after becoming the first female state qualifiers.

A pair of Humboldt wrestlers hope to return to the rankings soon. Senior Taevyn Baylor was originally the top-ranked 155 lb. wrestling in the Class 3-1A rankings, but a shoulder injury kept her from most competitions so far this season. At heavyweight, Gabriela Vargas Garcia was originally ranked fifth, but a leg injury prevented her from competing so far.

Wacker, Hesse, and potentially Baylor and Vargas Garcia, will return to the mat when the Mustangs and Lady Cubs participate at the Jan. 10 34th annual Burlington Invitational.