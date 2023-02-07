 | Tue, Feb 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kyrie Irving officially a Maverick

Irving’s departure from Brooklyn was a far cry from the fanfare that followed his arrival along with Kevin Durant in 2019, when the player who was a Nets fan in New Jersey came home in hopes of leading the franchise to its first title.

By

Sports

February 7, 2023 - 1:45 PM

Kyrie Irving (11) of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles downcourt against Jaylen Brown (7) of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic has his co-star, and the Dallas Mavericks are set for their season essentially to start over after trading for Kyrie Irving.

The blockbuster deal with Brooklyn sending the mercurial Irving to the Mavericks became official Monday, two days before what figures to be his Dallas debut at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dallas also gets Markieff Morris in a trade that sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round choices to the Nets.

Related
November 11, 2022
November 9, 2022
March 2, 2021
January 3, 2020
Most Popular