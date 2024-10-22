Lady Cubs advance to substate

GALENA — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs took care of business Monday, and claimed a regional volleyball championship in the process.

Humboldt won a trio of hard-fought matches, fending off Anderson County, 26-24 and 25-21, cruising to a 25-14 and 25-10 win over Cherryvale, and then emerging victorious in a 25-21, 16-25 and 25-15 de facto championship match against Galena.

The 3-0 record secures the Class 3A Regional 2, Quad D championship, and ensures a berth in Saturday’s Class 3A Substate Tournament in Girard. Humboldt takes a 27-11 record into the upcoming competition.

Matchups and game times were not available by press time, nor were statistics from Monday’s action.

Others advancing in the Quad D Substate were Galena (24-10), Girard (30-6), West Franklin (22-13), Frontenac (29-9), Jayhawk-Linn (22-11), Riverton (29-10) and Prairie View (25-12).

IN OTHER volleyball action, Yates Center’s Wildcats saw their season end in the Class 2A Regional Tournament at Sedgwick.

The Wildcats (12-19) took Oswego to three sets before falling, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-15. A tough 27-25 and 25-13 loss to Bluestem followed. The Wildcats ended the day with a 25-10 and 25-8 loss to host Sedgwick.