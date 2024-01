Humboldt High’s girls didn’t let the hangover of a disappointing loss four nights earlier stay for long Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs jumped out early against St. Paul and never looked back in a 46-21 romp.

The win, in the opening round of the War on 54 midseason tournament, sets up a semifinal match Thursday against host Iola High School. Tipoff is at about 6:30 p.m. in the IHS gymnasium.