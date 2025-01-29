 | Wed, Jan 29, 2025
Lady Cubs defeat Anderson County

Humboldt High's Lady Cubs brought a strong defense against Anderson County in the latter half of Tuesday's game. The girls soundly beat Garnett with a 63-33 victory.

Humboldt High’s McKenna Jones (3) drives past a defender in a game earlier this season. Photo by Mike Myer

GARNETT — Humboldt High’s girls clamped down on defense in the second half Tuesday, limiting host Anderson County to eight points after the break in a 63-33 victory.

The win lifts Humboldt to 8-5 with a Friday home game against Erie next on the schedule.

Humboldt held a 16-9 lead after one quarter before Anderson County fought back to within a point at 26-25 at the break.

The rest was all Humboldt.

Karingten Hall scored nine points in the third quarter as the Lady Cubs moved out to a 46-29 lead. A 17-4 run over the fourth quarter ended the contest.

Chanlynn Wrestler drained five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 17 points for Humboldt.

Hall was next with 15, Shelby Shaughnessy scored 11 and Ricklyn Hillmon 10.

Brooklyn Kellerman led Anderson County with eight.

