Lady Cubs fall short of state

BURLINGTON — In a heartbreaking ending to their season, the Humboldt High softball team fell to Burlington in the Class 3A regional semifinal game Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Cubs (17-4) were leading by one run before the Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead, a deficit Humboldt couldn’t overcome.

“It was a game we could have won. Next year we’ve just got to finish games like these,” Humboldt head coach Brad Piley said. “This senior class, five of them, have been here all four years but we have some younger girls coming up. We’ve got five spots to fill, but we can do it.”