Lady Cubs continue winning ways

Humboldt High's softball team rallied late in the opener and early in the nightcap to sweep visiting Burlington Thursday. The victories have the Lady Cubs on an eight-game winning streak.

April 16, 2021 - 3:10 PM

Humboldt High's Carsyn Haviland fields a throw to first base in a game earlier this season. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — These tie-breaking home runs are becoming something of a habit for Humboldt High’s Emily Ross.

Thursday’s shot, a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, erased a 2-1 deficit and paved the way for Humboldt’s 5-3 victory over visiting Burlington. It marked the second time this season that Ross has given Humboldt a late come-from-behind victory with her power. 

The Lady Cubs never looked back from there, scoring seven runs in the first inning of Game 2 to complete the sweep with a 12-6 romp.

