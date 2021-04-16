Lady Cubs continue winning ways

HUMBOLDT — These tie-breaking home runs are becoming something of a habit for Humboldt High’s Emily Ross.

Thursday’s shot, a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, erased a 2-1 deficit and paved the way for Humboldt’s 5-3 victory over visiting Burlington. It marked the second time this season that Ross has given Humboldt a late come-from-behind victory with her power.

The Lady Cubs never looked back from there, scoring seven runs in the first inning of Game 2 to complete the sweep with a 12-6 romp.