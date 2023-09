ERIE — The Humboldt High volleyball team swept a pair of matches at Erie Monday night.

The Lady Cubs (19-5) took down Yates Center in two sets, 25-17 and 25-11.

Kenisyn Hottenstein led from the serving line with a team-high two aces. Shelby Shaughnessy registered a team-high six kills while Ricklyn Hillmon had five kills. Defensively, Rylan Covey and Hillmon each had one block. Skylar Hottenstein had a team-high 17 digs.