Lady Cubs struck by Neodesha

EUREKA — Defensive struggles stymied Humboldt High’s girls in a loss to Neodesha in the second round of the Class 3A substate playoff game Thursday night.

The Lady Cubs (9-13) were hurt most when the Bluestreaks outscored them 20-6 in the second quarter and 18-13 in the fourth in a 59-42 loss.

Seniors Carsyn Haviland and Karley Wools both stepped up to the challenge against Neodesha when they combined to go for 11 points in the first quarter. Haviland scored a trio of two-point baskets and Wools went underneath for a couple of layups.