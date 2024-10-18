Lady Cubs take second at TVL meet

FREDONIA — Humboldt High’s Anna Heisler took fifth, while teammates Teghen Jaro, Mallory Sinclair, Josie Ellis and Sophia Barlow all finished in the top 14 Thursday at the Tri-Valley League Cross Country Championships.

The strong showing was almost enough to win a team championship. Alas, Humboldt finished three points shy of Caney Valley in the team standings. Caney Valley wound up with 17 points, Humboldt 20.

The Cubs’ Colden Cook took 17th in the boys race, followed by Thatcher Mueller in 19th, Emmitt Carson in 23rd and Jack Works in 24th.

Humboldt’s boys finished fourth as a squad.

The Humboldt runners will be in Central Heights next Saturday for the Class 3A Regionals, for a potential state berth the following week in Lawrence.

Tri-Valley Championships

Varsity Boys

Team scores: 1. Caney Valley, 10: 4. Humboldt, 67

17. Colden Cook, 21:54.59

19. Thatcher Mueller, 21:55.01

23. Emmitt Carson, 22:36.61

24. Jack Works, 23:00.03

Varsity Girls

Team scores: 1. Caney Valley, 17; 2. Humboldt, 20

5. Anna Heisler, 23:45.36